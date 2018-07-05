Police Search for Suspect who Murdered Local Actress

Authorities in Delray are still searching for the suspect or suspects who murdered an aspiring actress and left her body in a community garden.

The incident occurred earlier this month in the Frog Alley Community Garden at 250 SW Fourth Ave.

According to the report, authorities discovered 33-year-old Jennifer Salcito’s decomposing body Tuesday partially concealed in a bush after a resident contacted code enforcement workers about a fowl odor coming from the area.

Though not much is known about Salcito or her death, those in the community who did know her say the 33-year-old seemed to be homeless, was often seen wearing the same clothes and sometimes traveled with another person.

Salcito also maintained a profile on ExploreTalent.com where she described herself as “bubbly” and wrote “I want to be the next big STAR,” “I love to be in front of the camera and the camera loves me!”

Authorities say though they have taken down the crime scene tape, they are continuing their investigation into her death.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact contact Detective Michael Shiner at 561-243-7828.

