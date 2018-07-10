Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, was beaten in the face with a break and stomped on during an attack on July 4.

Rodriguez was visiting Los Angeles, Calif. from Mexico, when he was reportedly hit several times in the face with a brick and stomped on, leaving him with two broken ribs, a broken cheekbone and bruising throughout his body.

Family members say the incident began when the grandfather accidentally bumped into a woman’s child while walking down a California street.

Police believe a woman and four men were involved in the beating.

A witness also told police the suspects screamed racist slurs, such as “‘Go back to your country,” while the attack took place.

As of Tuesday, police have not made any arrests.

Click here to learn more.

The post Police search for suspects in brutal beating of 92-year-old appeared first on 850 WFTL.