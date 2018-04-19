Police Shoot and Kill Suspect at Sunrise Boulevard Shopping Plaza
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 12:04 AM

On Wednesday evening, police shot and killed a homicide suspect at the Sunrise Boulevard Shopping Plaza in Fort Lauderdale. The fatal incident took place shortly before 7 pm in the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard at Powerline Road.

The shooting occurred in response to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force investigation into a Fort Lauderdale homicide. According to officials, the suspect shot at police before they shot him. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

