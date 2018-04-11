Police: Treasure Coast High Coach Suspected of Sexual Misconduct Kills Himself

Police say a Treasure Coast High School coach shot himself in the head in an apparrent suicide after he became the target of a sexual misconduct investigation earlier this month.

The bloody body of 34-year-old Devin Malloy was found Sunday morning behind a Walgreens in Port St. Lucie.

He was pronounced dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

RIP Coach Devin Malloy https://t.co/vNJDCAVZS3 — Tom Everidge (@Cyber_Guy_Secur) April 10, 2018

Malloy worked at Treasure Coast High School as a teacher, assistant football coach, girls flag football coach and recruiter.

According to Master Sgt. Frank Sabol, Port St. Lucie police spokesman, while in the classroom, Malloy allegedly asked a high school student to touch his genitals, and the student complied.

Sabol said the investigation started before Malloy died.

“He was aware that we were in receipt of the allegations against him and that we had launched an investigation,” Sabol said.

The victim went to police about the alleged incident on April 2, and detectives began investigating April 3.

Sabol said the case will be closed mainly because Malloy is deceased.

Fellow teachers are defending Malloy in the wake of allegations against him.

Vicki Rodriguez, former president of St. Lucie County Classroom Teachers Association, tells the “TCPalm” the allegations were not true.

“People should be aware that Devin Malloy was a wonderful human being,” Rodriquez told the TCPalm, “I can’t explain what was going on in Devin’s head to cause him to choose this path.”

“It’s unfortunate he won’t be around to be exonerated.”

