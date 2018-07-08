[Poll] These Are The ONLY 3 Country Songs To Be Certified GOLD This Year, What’s Your Favorite?

These songs have dominated 2018 and are the only ones to be certified GOLD.

With the year halfway over, it’s safe to say Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, and Brett Young are owning the country scene.

They are the only three artists to receive Gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Brett Young’s “Mercy” – Released Feb. 20 – Certified May 3

Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” – Released Jan. 26 – Certified May 4

Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” – Released Jan. 10 – Certified May 22

