[Poll] These Are The ONLY 3 Country Songs To Be Certified GOLD This Year, What’s Your Favorite?
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 8, 2018 @ 9:55 AM

These songs have dominated 2018 and are the only ones to be certified GOLD.

With the year halfway over, it’s safe to say Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay, and Brett Young are owning the country scene.

They are the only three artists to receive Gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Brett Young’s “Mercy” – Released Feb. 20 – Certified May 3

Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy” – Released Jan. 26 – Certified May 4

Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” – Released Jan. 10 – Certified May 22

What’s Your Favorite GOLD Country Song?

Comments