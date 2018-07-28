Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who once led the Archdiocese of Washington following mounting sexual abuse accusations.

The Vatican confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation from the College of Cardinals on Friday evening and ordered him to “a life of prayer and penance until the accusations made against him are examined in a regular canonical trial.”

Details surrounding the allegation against the 88-year-old remain limited in order to protect the victim’s privacy.

However, an investigation conducted by the Archdiocese of New York concluded that sexual abuse claims made by a teenager from over 50 years ago were credible.

In June, the Pope ordered McCarrick who is retired to cease his priestly ministry in public.

Since the publication of the initial allegation, other people have come forward to say McCarrick had sexually abused them, reports say.

The Archdiocese of New York confirmed that the case was turned over to New York law enforcement.

Click here to learn more.

The post Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick amid sex abuse claims appeared first on 850 WFTL.