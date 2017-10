I don’t know about you, but I for one have never handed out Candy Corn on Halloween!¬†According to a new study, the most popular thing we hand out on Halloween is CANDY CORN.¬† It’s the #1 candy in six states.¬† Sour Patch Kids are next, then M&M’s, Milky Ways, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, and Tootsie Pops.