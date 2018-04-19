Possible New Species of manta ray Spotted off Palm Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 1:04 AM

New video of a possible new species of manta rays was recorded by photographer and conservationist, Ivy Yin off the coast of Palm Beach. Yin, a photographer for Our Children’s Earth Foundation immediately notified Dr. Andrea Marshall, co-founder of the Marine Megafauna Foundation about her sighting. Marshall studies these animals in South Florida and believes South Florida waters are housing these new species.

Yin took to social media to share her new findings.

 

The post Possible New Species of manta ray Spotted off Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Police Shoot and Kill Suspect at Sunrise Boulevard Shopping Plaza Calif. Professor rejoices in Barbara Bush’s death in vulgar Twitter rant Trump confirms CIA met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea Southwest Airline plane makes another emergency landing National Hurricane Center Changes “Cone of Uncertainty” Trail Runs Cold For Suspected Killer Grandmother
Comments