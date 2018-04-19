Possible New Species of manta ray Spotted off Palm Beach

New video of a possible new species of manta rays was recorded by photographer and conservationist, Ivy Yin off the coast of Palm Beach. Yin, a photographer for Our Children’s Earth Foundation immediately notified Dr. Andrea Marshall, co-founder of the Marine Megafauna Foundation about her sighting. Marshall studies these animals in South Florida and believes South Florida waters are housing these new species.

Yin took to social media to share her new findings.

