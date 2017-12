Okay, this is some awesome news!

‘Post’ who’s responsible for bringing back Oreo O’s and an all-marshmallows Lucky Charms box, is about to unleash a new kind of addiction, in the form of little peanut-shaped pieces and mini chocolate chip cookies.

Both The Nutter Butter cereal and The Chips Ahoy! Cereal will be on the shelf THIS MONTH!! [Store Locator]

