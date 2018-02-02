POTUS and FLOTUS To Spend Super Bowl Weekend at Mar-a-Lago

The White House confirms that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will spend Super Bowl weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Air Force One is expected to land at Palm Beach International Airport around 7 p.m. Friday.

According to officials with the Town of Palm Beach, road closures surrounding Mar-a-Lago will go in effect starting around 6 a.m. Friday and will stay in place through the weekend.

That includes closures along South Ocean Boulevard, Southern Boulevard and South County Road.

President Trump typically hosts a lavish Super Bowl Party at Mar-a-Lago and he is expected to continue the tradition this Sunday.

The White House has not issued a departure time for the President on Sunday but last year he left during the third quarter of the big game which saw an unprecedented Patriot comeback. He could again be prepared for a late night departure this year.

The President has visited Palm Beach a dozen times since taking office. His last visit was during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

He had plans to be in Palm Beach to celebrate his first year in office but that trip was canceled because of the government shutdown.

