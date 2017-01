So when i was a kid i raced home everyday after school to watch my favorite show, i know i wasn’t alone here, The Power Rangers! Then they released a few movies and i grew older when the show did not. Now in 2 Months comes the rebooted more serious story of the CLASSIC and EPIC TV show that took the ENTIRE WORLD by storm. The Power Rangers return and they are soooo bad ass i cant handle it. watch the trailer let me know how you feel… i feel happy, if you cant tell.

Ricky Bobby