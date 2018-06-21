POWER RESTORED After Thousands Woke Up Without Power in Lake Worth, Again

Power has been restored to thousands of people who woke up without lights and air conditioning Thursday after another power outage in the city of Lake Worth.

According to the Lake Worth Utilities power tracker map, 27,000 customers were without power at the time of the failure.

At this time the #LakeWorth power plant is online and power has been restored to roughly 50% of customers. Crews continue to repair the hypoluxo switching station and expect full restoration in about 4 to 5 hours. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/BXFe0mzjp8 — Lake Worth (@LakeWorthPBC) June 21, 2018

Pitch darkness in Lake Worth as power outage continues. I’m talking to a local woman battling cancer who says she can’t keep dealing with these outages coming up at 530 A.M. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/1GQUYsh4u2 — Rosie Woods (@RosieWoodsTV) June 21, 2018

The power outage was apparently caused by some sort of equipment failure at the Hypoluxo switching station, according to the City of Lake Worth.

Full restoration was completed shortly before 7:00 a.m.

