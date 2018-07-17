President Trump: Air Force One to get Red, White and Blue Paint Job

Air Force One is getting a complete makeover. This is according to President Trump who says the plane will be getting a new patriotic red, white and blue paint scheme.

The White House announced in back in February a $3.9 billion fixed price contract with Boeing for the new planes.

Air Force One could be getting a patriotic makeover pic.twitter.com/KuevwVHVte — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 13, 2018

Before the announcement, there was years of negotiations between Boeing and the U.S. Air Force, with President Trump even personally intervening after the 2016 election.

President Trump says the new plane will take a long time to build and will probably be used more by future presidents.

The current design of Air Force One, with the signature powder blue and white colors, dates back to the Kennedy administration.

Trump doesn’t think that the current light blue is very American.

But presidential historian Michael Beschloss explains that the color was picked by JFK himself, back in 1962.

“Why would anyone want to discard an Air Force One design that evokes more than a half-century of American history?” he said.

Here are some proposed new looks for Air Force One.

