President Trump Approves Precision Military Strike on Syria

Exactly a year after a military strike on Syria for a chemical attack, the president announced Friday night that he has ordered another precision strike with the combined assistance from the United Kingdom and France…a coalition of the willing. Trump said the three allies were willing to carry out “sustained” pressure on Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president, until he agreed not to use chemical weapons in the future.

A USS Destroyer Donald Cook is in the area armed the Tomahawk missiles. Last year Trump authorized the firing of the 59 cruise missiles to strike an airbase in Syria. Tonight missiles are reportedly striking the eastern area in Damascus….sending a message to Bashar al-Assad we’ve got your number. Also B-1 Bombers reportedly dropped precision ordinances on the airport in Damascus destroying it.

The Vice President Mike Pence rushed out of a dinner in Lima, Peru and is now and is hotel room.

President said the purpose tonight is to prevent the use of chemical weapons ever again on civilians with the combined response of the United Kingdom, France and America.

Trump also had a message for the two governments responsible for assisting Bashar al-Assad, Iran and Russia. He asked “What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of men women and children?” He added that nations of the world are judged by the friends they keep, and the United States has a lot to offer.

Trump lamented that more than one million people have been killed by the horrors of chemical weapons and as a result the United States, Britain and France have marshaled their mighty power against the barbarous monster that unleased widespread devastation on April 4th killing 75 men, women and children.

Trump said hopefully someday we’ll get along with Russia and they will join the civilized world.

Trump said America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria and he wants to bring our warriors home. Trump said, “Americans have no illusions, we cannot purge the world of evil. No amount of American blood or treasure can produce lasting peace.”

Trump finished that we are just are trying to make a troubled place a better place. The fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, issued her own statement confirming she had ordered airstrikes to punish the Syrian regime’s “cruel and abhorrent” behaviour.

She said the move was not about regime change or “intervening” in the civil war but ensuring that to stop the “erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons.”

