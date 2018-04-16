President Trump Heads to South Florida Today

President Donald Trump is now scheduled to arrive in West Palm Beach today after 2 p.m. and stay through Thursday. He was previously scheduled to stay a week from Sunday to Sunday.

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-A-Lago.

The two are expected to talk about North Korea and tensions over trade.

Meanwhile, the President makes the trip to Palm Beach after a successful military strike on chemical weapons plants in Syria.

The U.S. is expected to follow up weekend airstrikes on Syria with a new round of economic sanctions on Russia today.

The sanctions are aimed at pressuring Russia to back off its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical attacks on civilians and opposition forces.

Florida’s U.S. Senators are reacting to the U.S.-led missile strike in Syria.

Campaigning in Tallahassee this weekend, Democrat Bill Nelson said he agreed with the decision to bomb Syria for using chemical weapons on its own citizens.

But he doesn’t like the fact that President Trump gave advance warning of the strike.

Republican Marco Rubio tweeted that he wants to see a comprehensive strategy to keep Syria from gassing its people.

