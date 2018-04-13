President Trump Orders Precision Military Strike on Syria

Exactly a year after a military strike on Syria for a chemical attack, the president announced Friday night that he has ordered another precision strike with the combined assistance from the United Kingdom and France…a coalition of the willing. Trump said the three allies were willing to carry out “sustained” pressure on Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president, until he agreed not to use chemical weapons in the future.

A USS Destroyer Donald Cook is in the area armed the Tomahawk missiles. Last year Trump authorized the firing of the 59 cruise missiles to strike an airbase in Syria. Tonight missiles are reportedly striking the eastern area in Damascus….sending a message to Bashar al-Assad we’ve got your number.

The Vice President Mike Pence rushed out of a dinner in Lima, Peru and is now and is hotel room.

President said the purpose tonight is to prevent the use of chemical weapons ever again on civilians with the combined response of the United Kingdom, France and America and as of 10:00 EST the airstrikes were over, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford insisted that the attack inflicted maximum damage without risking the lives of innocent civilians. Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis confirmed that the targets were chemical research, development and storage facilities. General Dunford also said the U.S. joint coalition is certain that Assad was responsible for a chemical attack on civilians. He added that they are confident that chlorine gas was used and they are not ruling out the use of sarin gas. Mattis did warn Russia about the operation but did not give information on the exact targets which were confined to the chemical weapons program.

Gen. Mattis also revealed it was a heavy stike by manned aircraft using twice the number of ordinances as were used last year.

Trump also had a message for the two governments responsible for assisting Bashar al-Assad, Iran and Russia. He asked “What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of men women and children?” He added that nations of the world are judged by the friends they keep, and the United States has a lot to offer.

Trump lamented that more than one million people have been killed by the horrors of chemical weapons and as a result the United States, Britain and France have marshaled their mighty power against the barbarous monster that unleased widespread devastation killing 75 men, women and children.

Trump said hopefully someday we’ll get along with Russia and they will join the civilized world.

Trump said America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria and he wants to bring our warriors home. Trump said, “Americans have no illusions, we cannot purge the world of evil. No amount of American blood or treasure can produce lasting peace.”

Trump finished that we are just are trying to make a troubled place a better place. The fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, issued her own statement confirming she had ordered airstrikes to punish the Syrian regime’s “cruel and abhorrent” behaviour.

She said the move was not about regime change or “intervening” in the civil war but ensuring that to stop the “erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons.”

The attack raises the possibility of retaliation by Russia or Iran, which also provides military support to Assad, threatening in particular to increase the risks facing a force of 2,000 Americans in Syria as part of the battle against the Islamic State. While the United States has not been at war with the Syrian government, U.S. troops often operate in proximity to Iranian or Russian-backed groups.

