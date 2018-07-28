President Trump remembers 9/11, emphasizes the importance of ICE

In his weekly address, President Donald Trump took a moment to remember September 11, 2001 “the worst terrorist attacks,” in the history of America.

“The attacks were carried out by foreign nationals who exploited our lax immigration laws and defrauded our immigration system in order to murder nearly 3,000 innocent people,” said Trump.

Trump went on to remind the public that Congress placed most immigration enforcement functions within a new agency now known as ICE following the attacks noting “one of the critical lessons of 9/11, is that immigration enforcement saves lives.”

“We must enforce the rules against visa fraud, illegal overstay, illegal entry and other immigration violation’s and crimes,” said Trump.”These are the practices exploited by terrorists, drug dealers, child smugglers, human traffickers, gang members and countless unknown and unregistered criminals to gain illicit access to our country and threaten our citizens.”

The President cited a series of arrest statistics from 2017 which include 127,000 aliens “charged or convicted of serious crimes inside the United States expressing his disbelief toward Democrats and their call to abolish ICE.

The President concluded his address by thanking the “heroes” of ICE.

“To the courageous public servants at ICE, men, and women, we want you to know that the American people are with you and my administration has your back one-hundred percent,” said Trump.”You are the heroes who protect the lives of our citizens, the safety of our communities and the sovereignty of our great nation, we love you, we support you, and we always will stand with you.”

