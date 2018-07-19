President Trump signs Executive Order to promote job training

Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order that establishes a National Council for American Workers.

The National Council will focus on responding to workforce issues across the country.

The ‘Pledge to American Workers’ event took place at the White House on Thursday around 3 p.m.

“Pledge to America’s Workers” is expected to provide at least 500,000 new career opportunities for students and workers over the next five years, including apprenticeships, work-based learning, and continuing education, according to the White House.

