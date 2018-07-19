President Trump signs Executive Order to promote job training
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 4:04 PM

Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order that establishes a National Council for American Workers.

The National Council will focus on responding to workforce issues across the country.

The ‘Pledge to American Workers’ event took place at the White House on Thursday around 3 p.m.

“Pledge to America’s Workers” is expected to provide at least 500,000 new career opportunities for students and workers over the next five years, including apprenticeships, work-based learning, and continuing education, according to the White House.

The post President Trump signs Executive Order to promote job training appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Putin to possibly visit U.S. this fall, says White House Obama calls for more female leadership – “men have been getting on my nerves” Starbucks set to open first US ‘signing store’ for the deaf community 3, seriously injured, airlifted to hospitals after Army depot explosion Maxine Waters warns supporters about potential ‘armed militia’ protests NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Palm Beach and Broward
Comments