Press Sec. Sarah Sanders & family thrown out of restaurant over job at WH

Saturday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that she was told to leave a Lexington, Virginia restaurant the previous night due to her role in the Trump administration.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

The Friday night incident went viral as many took to Yelp, Twitter, and Facebook to review The Red Hen restaurant.

Some are applauding the establishment’s owner for “taking a moral stand,” while others are outraged.

The restaurant has not released a public statement on the matter, but the waiter who briefly served Huckabee posted to Facebook saying he served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes but the owner asked her to leave, and she complied.

Additionally, the server denied that the restaurant “kicked her out” or “refused service.”

Sanders is not the first in recent weeks to deal with controversy while dining out, Tuesday evening, protestors harassed Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she attempted to eat at a Washington, D.C. Mexican restaurant resulting in her departure from the establishment.

