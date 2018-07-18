Protesters shut down streets outside ICE facility in Miramar, FL
By 850 WFTL
Jul 18, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

Wednesday, a crowd of protestors gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Miramar.

Miramar police urge drivers to avoid 145th Avenue from Pembroke Road to Miramar Parkway at this time as they have closed all north and southbound lanes.

The protest comes just two days after seven people were arrested on charges of trespassing following a rally held outside ICE’s detention facility on Powerline Road in Pompano Beach.

As well as days after House GOP leaders reversed course and canceled a floor vote on a Democrat-sponsored bill that would abolish Immigration Customs Enforcement or ICE.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said instead the House would vote Wednesday on a resolution to support ICE.

Wednesday, protestors blocked the intersection at Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue causing a disturbance to traffic, but it is unclear this time whether anyone was placed under arrest.

