Public Breastfeeding is Now Legal in all 50 States

Breastfeeding is officially legal across all 50 states in the United States! The change occurred earlier this year after the last two remaining states that banned the act, Utah and Idaho officially legalized it.

In Idaho the bill was passed by the house and the Senate unanimously, while in Utah the bill faced a few hiccups but was eventually passed after language was altered to say that women are permitted to “breastfeed in any place of public accommodation,” instead of detailing whether a woman’s breast was covered or uncovered.

Despite the recent ruling there is still push back at least in Utah. Utah Republican Rep. Curt Webb told reporters at the Salt Lake Tribune, that he believes the law goes too far:

“This seems to say you don’t have to cover up at all. I’m not comfortable with that, I’m just not. It’s really in your face.”

Republican Rep. Paul Amador who sponsored the bill in Idaho and is the father of a 5-month-old told reporters that it believes it’s shameful that nursing mothers had little to no protection.

“Personally, I find it disappointing that we’re in 2018 and we still haven’t passed this law in Idaho. I think we can take a proactive stance here through legislation to promote the natural bond and health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child. I also believe the health and nutritional choices of our families are best left as decisions for our families, not our government.”

