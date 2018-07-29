Publix Begins Enforcing Service Animal Rules in Stores

If you shop at Publix and like to take your furry friends along, that is going to change.

The grocery chain has announced that it is now enforcing rules about animals in its stores.

In signs just posted throughout its locations, the company says that only service animals officially trained to aid the disabled will be permitted in its stores. In addition, service animals will not be allowed to ride or sit in shopping carts.

A Publix spokesman says the policy has always been in effect, but many customers were not aware of the rules.

I applaud Publix for taking this stance. Real service dogs don’t ride in carts. They cannot do their job if they are confined in a basket. Emotional support animals are NOT service dogs. People need to quit being frauds with their dogs. https://t.co/YRseBLcdL9 — StairStepDogTraining (@StairStep_Dogs) July 27, 2018

The enforcement also comes following incidents of customers abusing federal disability laws that allow service pets to assist their owners.

