Publix Begins Enforcing Service Animal Rules in Stores
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 29, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

If you shop at Publix and like to take your furry friends along, that is going to change.

The grocery chain has announced that it is now enforcing rules about animals in its stores.

In signs just posted throughout its locations, the company says that only service animals officially trained to aid the disabled will be permitted in its stores. In addition, service animals will not be allowed to ride or sit in shopping carts.

A Publix spokesman says the policy has always been in effect, but many customers were not aware of the rules.

The enforcement also comes following incidents of customers abusing federal disability laws that allow service pets to assist their owners.

