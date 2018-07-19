Putin to possibly visit U.S. this fall, says White House
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 5:04 PM

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed via Twitter, Thursday that the administration will be inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington, D.C. in the fall.

The two world leaders have been the subject of controversy following the ‘Trump-Putin summit’ in Helsinki, Finland, Monday.

The U.S. President has faced heavy backlash following comments made following the summit as well as for having “misspoken” on separate occasions just days after the meeting.

Despite the controversy, President Trump has insisted that the U.S. should try to have a good relationship with Russia.

Trump took to Twitter, Thursday to call out “liberals” and “fake news” by displaying a video of the 2016 U.S. Presidential election Democratic Nominee, Hillary Clinton, for “wanting a strong relationship with Russia.”

Additionally, Trump maintains his innocence in connection to his U.S. 2016 Presidential election victory and Russian meddling.

