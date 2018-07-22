Rain to hit South Florida for the week
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 22, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

Deep tropical moisture and a weaken frontal boundary will soak its way into South Florida and raise our storm chances for the week./

Sunday and Monday both start with clear skies but end with a 70% chance of rain into the afternoon hours.
Torrential downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible in many areas.
On Monday there is a marginal threat for severe weather.
Storm chances stay high throughout the week with a 50-60% chance of heavy rain.

The post Rain to hit South Florida for the week appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Parkland father’s shooter turns himself in to police Man Shot in Miami’s Liberty City Former U.S President George H.W. Bush’s heart doctor shot, killed ‘Manhattan Madam’ subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller Trump slams Cohen’s alleged taping of ‘payout’ phone call CVS fires pharmacist who refused to fill transgender woman’s hormone prescription
Comments