Rascal Flats’ Restaurant Company Reportedly Being Sued Over Money Grab

If you planed on dining at Rascal Flatts’ restaurant someday, it may not happen.

According to a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Rascal Flatts double crossed the owner of retail space at the Hollywood and Highland complex, where the band had signed a lease for 7,960 square feet of empty space, however the money given to the band in advance to renovate the restaurant site was never used on improvements.

The owner also says the band is behind around $300k in rent.

No statement has been released from the band at this time.

