Summer concerts are just around the corner, and you can add Rascal Flatts to your calendar!

The trio announced the news today (Jan 10) that they’ll be hitting the road this summer on their ‘Back to Us’ tour, with openers Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.

Rascal Flatts’ 2018 Back to Us Tour City Stops:

Hartford, Conn.

Mansfield, Mass.

Alpharetta, Ga.

Charlotte, N.C.

Raleigh, N.C.

Virginia Beach, Va.

Holmdel, N.J.

Bristow, Va.

Wantagh, N.Y.

Tampa, Fla.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

MORE