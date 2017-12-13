The Reason “Tequila Shots” Were Incorporated Into Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Wedding Ceremony

Not sure the future Mrs. Ricky Bobby and our guests will be down with this, but I’m in!

Surrounded by their families and friends Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini said their “I Do’s”. The ceremony took place on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Dec. 2, and the newlyweds didn’t wait long to start the party, in fact the bride and groom had their 100 guests take shots of tequila with them moments after they were pronounced Mr. & Mrs. Evans, but it wasn’t just because of the location.

The country princess, 24, tells PEOPLE, how tequila brought the two together

“He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot,’” the “Legends” singer recalls. “I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.”

