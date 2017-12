Planning a wedding or event? If so you may want to look into Reba’s former 13,000-square-foot Nashville mansion.

That’s right, the Nashville-area residence, Starstruck Farms, was formally owned by McEntire and is now being transformed into a bed & breakfast and event venue. According to Nashville’s Tennessean, a buyer entered into a contract to purchase the property, with plans to open it up for others to enjoy.

