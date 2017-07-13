Rejuvia Medspa

Imagine losing inches without invasive surgery incision or needles? Now it’s possible with safe body slimming, touch free radio frequency proven to remove fat and reduce inches. Enter Vanquish, the latest FDA approved technology for body shaping, a step beyond non-invasive, a no-contact radio frequency device to destroy fat cells in the stomach, upper back, thighs, arms, and calves. (without any downtime or pain!) By providing the largest treatment area in the industry, Vanquish is a great way to eliminate larger areas of fat, that are resistant to diet and exercise.

So how does it work? Simple, you receive a series of four to six 45 minute treatments every 7-10 days. Vanquish does not limit treatments to patients with a specific body mass index, so both small and large body types can enjoy safe and effective treatments. Patients are treated lying down and an emitter is placed over the target area. The machine doesn’t touch the skin, however you may feel the warmth caused by the radio frequency.

And the best part.. this new technology offers the largest treatment area in the industry, meaning it can treat your sides and belly at the same time!

Call 561-798-8818 or visit http://rejuvia.com/ for your complimentary consultation today. Get the look you’ve always dreamed of!

*Special Offer: Now for a limited time purchase a package of 4 Vanquish ME treatments and receive a 5th treatment FREE!