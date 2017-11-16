Which Relatives Is Most Likely To Get Trashed At Thanksgiving? Survey Says…
By Moriah Donovan
Nov 16, 2017 @ 4:55 PM

Here’s something good for you and your siblings to secretly bet on to keep Thanksgiving interesting this year:

Which relative is going to Get Drunk first? A new survey asked more than 1,000 people which of their relatives is most likely to get hammered at Thanksgiving dinner, and here are the results.

  1. Your uncle, 26%.
  2. One of your cousins, 24%.
  3. Your brother, 21%.
  4. Your dad, 19%.
  5. You, 19%.
  6. Your aunt, 12%.
  7. Your sister, 12%.
  8. Your mom, 10%.
  9. Your grandfather, 3%.
  10. Your grandmother, 2%.
