Which Relatives Is Most Likely To Get Trashed At Thanksgiving? Survey Says…

Here’s something good for you and your siblings to secretly bet on to keep Thanksgiving interesting this year:
Which relative is going to Get Drunk first? A new survey asked more than 1,000 people which of their relatives is most likely to get hammered at Thanksgiving dinner, and here are the results.
- Your uncle, 26%.
- One of your cousins, 24%.
- Your brother, 21%.
- Your dad, 19%.
- You, 19%.
- Your aunt, 12%.
- Your sister, 12%.
- Your mom, 10%.
- Your grandfather, 3%.
- Your grandmother, 2%.