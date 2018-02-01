Republicans Rally For Memo Release

President Trump could notify Congress as soon as Friday that he endorses releasing the controversial memo that alleges the FBI and Justice Department abused their surveillance powers.

This should come as no surprise as the President seemed to indicate after the State of the Union Address that he was ready to release the GOP memo.

The FBI publicly pushed back on the idea. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the FBI statement concluded.

Democrats went on the attack Thursday trying to stop the process and even to get rid of the man who has driven it, Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee.

A senior administration official told reporters that President Trump has read the Nunes memo and that the White House appears on track to send it back to Nunes and his committee.

“The president is OK with it,” the official said. “I doubt there will be any redactions. It’s in Congress’ hands after that.”

