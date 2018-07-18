Researchers say they’ve developed the first blood test that can detect the most aggressive form of skin cancer, melanoma.

The scientists say the test can detect melanoma in its early stages with a high degree of accuracy.

They say that means the test can speed up diagnosis and save thousands of lives.

The scientists say if further trials are successful, the test could be used internationally within five years.

Their work is reported in the journal Oncotarget.

The post Researchers Develop Skin Cancer Blood Test appeared first on 850 WFTL.