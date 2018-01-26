STREAMING
PRESENTED BY
Doug Reece
2pm-6pm
Social
Apps

Rib Round Up Ticket Hits

Tickets to a show / event in a hand with a black background.

Look for WIRK selling Rib Round Up lawn tickets for a flat rate of $30! 

NO SERVICE FEES! 

We only have a certain amount of these tickets.  When they are gone, they’re gone.  

The complete list is below.

You may also purchase discounted tickets at the WIRK Studio .

WIRK Studios
701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Open Monday-Friday 9am – 5pm

 Locations and times are subject to change without notice.

Look for the WIRK vehicle in the parking lot of business below (not inside).  

For the location address &  map click the location below. 

 Twin Peaks   Friday, January 26, 2018  6-7p
Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure Saturday, January 27, 2018 7a-10a
 Jupiter Riverwalk  Sunday, January 28, 2018  1p-4p
 Duffy’ s – Boynton Beach   Monday, January 29, 2018  12n-2p
 Target – Tradition (PSL)  Monday, January 29, 2019  6p-8p
Chick-Fil-A – Lantana  Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11a-1p
Publix – Town Square Wellington Tuesday, January 30, 2018 6-8p
 McDonalds – Jupiter Farms Wednesday , January 31, 2018  12n-2p
YMCA – Stuart  Wednesday , January 31, 2018 6-8p
Cowboys – Fort Pierce  Thursday, February 01, 2018  12n-2p
  Clematis By Night – West Palm Beach Thursday, February 01, 2018  6-9p
Wendy’s –  Port St. Lucie West  Friday, February 02, 2018 12n-2p
 SaltWater Brewery – Delray  Friday, February 02, 2018 6-8p
Winn Dixie – Royal Palm Beach Saturday, February 03, 2018 11-1p
 Harbourside Place  – Jupiter   Saturday, February 03, 2018  5:30-7:30p
  Harbourside Place  – Jupiter   Sunday, February 04, 2018  10:30a-12:30p
Publix – Abacoa Tuesday, February 06, 2018 6-8p
KFC- Lantana Road   Wednesday, February 07, 2018  11-1p
Bostons on the Beach  Thursday, February 08, 2018 7p-9p
McDonalds – Jupiter Farms Friday, February 09, 2018 6-8p
Paws In The Park – Downtown WPB  Sunday, February 11, 2018  11-5p
Superplay USA – PSL Monday, February 26, 2018 6p-8p
Duffys – Fort Lauderdale  Tuesday, February 27, 2018 7p-9p
Gator Shack -Loxcatchee  Wednesday, February 28, 2018 5p-7p
Salt Water – Delray Beach  Thursday, March 1 , 2018 8p-10p
Rhum Shack – Lake Worth  Friday, March 2, 2018 6p-8p
Comments