Rib Round Up Ticket Hits

Tickets to a show / event in a hand with a black background.

Look for WIRK selling Rib Round Up lawn tickets for a flat rate of $30!

NO SERVICE FEES!

We only have a certain amount of these tickets. When they are gone, they’re gone.

The complete list is below.

You may also purchase discounted tickets at the WIRK Studio .

WIRK Studios

701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Open Monday-Friday 9am – 5pm

Locations and times are subject to change without notice.

Look for the WIRK vehicle in the parking lot of business below (not inside).

For the location address & map click the location below.