From Jupiter to Boca, we’ve got you covered!

Our street team is out today selling those LIMITED discounted Rib Round Up tickets for just $30. They’ll accept cash or credit at ALL locations. These special offer tickets are going fast! Get yours NOW.

Look for the WIRK vehicle at one of these three:

Harbourside Place -Jupiter from 11:30a-1:30p Sprint – Boca Raton from 1p-3p Boomers -Boca Raton from 6p-8p

MORE