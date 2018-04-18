Road Rage Incident Shuts Down I-95 Exit Ramps in Boynton Beach

(Photo: WPEC)

A road rage incident in Boynton Beach shutdown two exit ramps at Gateway Boulevard on I-95 around 4 am Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says their preliminary investigation indicates a victim was intentionally struck by another vehicle and was transported to Delray Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Both northbound and southbound exits of Gateway Boulevard are currently closed.

