Rob Lowe Helps Fight Fires In California

When the fire came knocking, Rob Lowe went to fighting!

The Thomas Fires have been roaring for two weeks now burning over two-hundred thousand acres and destroying homes. And the Santa Barbara, California area is feeling the heat.

Rob Lowe wasn’t about to leave his home without a fight Sunday morning, so he not only grabbed a hose to help firefighters battle the flames and ultimately save his home, but he also hosted a dinner for the brave men and women who are continuing to battle this historical flame.

