Rosanne Barr tells Fox News’ Hannity, “I’m Not a Racist”
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Comedienne Roseanne Barr tells Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the tweet that ended “Roseanne” was meant to be political, not racist.

Barr spoke on Fox News’ “Hannity” in her first interview since her show was pulled due to a tweet comparing former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Roseanne apologized for that comment, and said she’s sorry for causing Jarrett any harm and called the tweet a “misunderstanding.”

She insisted she didn’t know Jarrett was African-American.

However, she soon followed up the apology by saying Jarrett needs a new haircut.

Roseanne stressed that her tweet was meant to be an appeal for accountability in the Obama administration for the Iran nuclear deal.

Barr remarked that she feels she’s in the “middle” politically, and that “middle” is being marginalized by extremists on both the left and the right.

She mentioned that she found it tough to do her job while she was surrounded by people who thought President Trump was “the worst thing that’s ever happened to the United States.”

Barr said she made a mistake with the tweet about Jarrett, she’s paid the price, and it cost her her life’s work.

