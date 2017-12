This is some BIG news for all you Roseanne fans!

It’s been talked about for months and now we finally know when the hit show will return TV.

We do have a few month to wait, but the one-hour special premiere of the Roseanne revival will debut on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will then air in its regular time slot beginning Tuesday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The news broke early Friday morning (Dec. 15) when The Roseanne official Facebook page shared the sneak peek.

MORE