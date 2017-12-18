Sam Hunt Taking Time From Music To Do Missionary Work With Wife

Sam Hunt mostly keeps his personal life personal, but couldn’t help to gush over the amazing heart his wife has.

Sam Hunt took to Instagram over the weekend to post a touching photo of his wife Hanna caring for a young child as she worked with a medical team at refugee camps in Honduras, Syria, and Iraq. During that time Sam was busy working on making a name for himself and launching his music career.

Sam talked about all the amazing work she had done and thanked fans for supporting his career over the years and making it possible for him to join in her this winter in her missionary work.

