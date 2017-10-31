What do you do when you don’t have snow? The holidays are different in Florida, so in West Palm Beach we celebrate the season with a tropical twist and present our Holiday in Paradise. Each December the City of West Palm Beach creates a unique tropical-themed holiday experience featuring “Sandi,” the world’s ONLY giant holiday tree sculpted from 600 tons of sand, featuring nightly music and light shows.

Join us for our holiday festivities beginning with the annual tree lighting at Clematis by Night, the City’s free weekly concert series on the Waterfront, and the holiday celebrations continue throughout the season with lots of family-friendly activities on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.

Featuring:

Sandi, the world’s only 600-ton holiday tree sculpted from sand featuring dazzling musical light shows nightly with over 5000 lights

Four additional 25-ton sand sculptures, each with its own unique theme on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Sandi Land featuring Glow FORE It Mini Golf, Holiday FantaSea, SnowieVille and more!

For more information, click here