“Sandy” Out, “Sara” in For 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Names, Watch out for “Joyce”

The National Hurricane Center has released this year’s (2018) list of names for storms that develop in the Atlantic basin.

The World Meteorological Organization maintains the list of names for Atlantic hurricanes. It utilizes six different lists of names that are reused every six years.

Names are only given to tropical storms that have sustained wind speeds higher than 39 mph. Last year Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the month of April outside the official hurricane season.

The storm keeps the name as it strengthens into a hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher)

We here at 850WFTL are affectionately waiting for the formation of “Hurricane Joyce” to see if it is as formidable as our own Joyce Kaufman.

Since 2012, the last time the current list was utilized, the name Sandy has been replaced by Sara.

Hurricane Sandy was one of the deadliest storms in 2012 and caused nearly $70 billion in damage.

