It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Walking through a winter wonderland and Santa’s Enchanted Garden Photo Set at The Gardens Mall will be a family favorite and quintessential holiday highlight. The Grand Court will be dressed up in magical style with boughs of evergreen, decadent, treasure-filled trees, twinkling lights, snow-covered drifts, and festive adornments of red, green, gold and silver. Magnificent, oversized ornaments will embellish the open-air rotunda to the dazzlement of guests on both the upper and lower levels. Reindeer, snowmen, and various woodland creatures peek out from their wintry perches, while elves mingle and frolic with merriment and great joy to holiday songs. Santa’s Enchanted Garden will delight kids – and kids at heart – with its glittering decorations and celebratory atmosphere; children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile. Photos with Santa in the Enchanted Garden runs Saturday, November 18 thru Saturday, December 24 during mall hours.

A variety of photo packages will be available for purchase.

https://www.thegardensmall.com/events/santas-enchanted-garden-photo-set