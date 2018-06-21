SCOTUS Clears Way For Internet Taxes

Online shopping will soon be getting more expensive thanks to a new Supreme Court ruling on sales tax.

The U.S. Supreme Court is clearing the way to allow sales taxes when you buy something on the Internet.

The court Thursday ruled states can start collecting sales tax even if the retailers don’t have a store or warehouse in the state.

#SCOTUS rules that states can charge out-of-state retailers sales tax, at least in some circumstances, even if they don’t have a store or warehouse in the state, clearing the way to allow sales taxes on internet purchases. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 21, 2018

