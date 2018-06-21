SCOTUS Clears Way For Internet Taxes
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

Online shopping will soon be getting more expensive thanks to a new Supreme Court ruling on sales tax.

The U.S. Supreme Court is clearing the way to allow sales taxes when you buy something on the Internet.

The court Thursday ruled states can start collecting sales tax even if the retailers don’t have a store or warehouse in the state.

