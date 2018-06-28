SCOTUS: Florida Wins Water War With Georgia

Florida is victorious in the latest round of the great southeast water war…but the battle is not over.

Georgia has been using so much of the water that used to flow into Apalachicola Bay that its famed oyster industry has been decimated.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Florida in the latest legal challenge, sending the case back to a special master who had ruled in favor of Georgia.

“Florida’s claims are that Georgia is using too much water in the metro Atlanta area where the Chattahoochee flows through the city and then down into the Flint River they are over consuming water for cultural operations in Georgia,” said a spokesperson with Chattahoochee River Keepers.

In latest chapter in long-running water war, #SCOTUS holds special master applied too strict a standard in requiring Florida to prove that capping Georgia’s water consumption from Chattahoochee, Flint and Apalachicola Rivers would improve river flow during drought — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 27, 2018

But there’s still no end in sight to a legal battle that’s been going on for decades.

