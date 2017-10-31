Screen on the Green transforms the great lawn on the West Palm Beach Waterfront into a theater under the stars. Watch free screenings of your favorite movies and make great memories with friends and family on the second Friday of every month. Join us for family-friendly movies featuring both classic films and newer flicks while overlooking the spectacular waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach. Bring a blanket or a chair and purchase “movie time” popcorn, snacks and beverages from our stocked concession stand.

