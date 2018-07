Billboard released it’s annual list of highest paid musicians, the top 50 range from a verity of music genres.

The estimates include stuff like music sales, streaming, ringtones, publishing royalties, and touring.

And the #2 “Music Moneymaker” trailed by just 2.2M!

U2 , $54.4 million Garth Brooks , $52.2 million Metallica , $43.2 million Bruno Mars , $40.7 million Ed Sheeran , $31.3 million

MORE