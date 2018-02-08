Senate Vote Held Up Due To Rand Paul Objection As Shutdown Looms
By Andrew
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 10:04 PM

An objection raised by Sen. Rand Paul late Thursday delayed consideration of a bipartisan budget deal to keep the government open past midnight. A second government shutdown in less than a month is appearing more likely.

Paul repeatedly objected to a quick vote on the deal struck by fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Paul said he was asking for a recorded vote on reversing the bill’s spending increases. That could delay a final Senate vote.

“I ran for office because I was very critical of President Obama’s trillion-dollar deficits,” Rand Paul said. “Now we have Republicans hand in hand with Democrats offering us trillion-dollar deficits. I can’t in all honesty look the other way.”

As Paul stands firm, the Trump administration announced it was preparing for a “lapse”, suggesting that officials expected a short shutdown.

