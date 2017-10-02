Several Country Artists Share They Are Safe and Express Their Shock of Vegas Tragedy Via Twitter

Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017
Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.
— Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017
Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire…
— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017
Feeling absolutely helpless watching the Vegas situation unfold via social media. Fans, friends, artists, crews, everybody, please be safe. This is so scary.
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 2, 2017
Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken.
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017