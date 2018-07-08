Shark Attacks Man During Florida Keys Snorkeling Trip

A Georgia man was attacked by a shark during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys on Saturday, Miami TV station WTVJ reported on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. at Key Largo’s John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.

The man, who has not been identified and who was in the Sunshine State to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary, was taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

A witness told WTVJ that a crew member from a nearby boat jumped into the water to assist the victim.

