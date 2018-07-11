Shark Bites University of Miami student in the Bahamas
University of Miami student Katarina Elle Zarutskie was relaxing in the Bahamas waters at at Staniel Clay, when she found herself suddenly surrounded by sharks. The 19-year-old was with her boyfriend, Tom Bates, who was taking pictures. Zarutskie  and her boyfriend didn’t consider the nurse sharks a threat until one of the sharks bit her and pulled her underwater. As soon as Zarutskie freed herself from the 5-foot shark, she rushed out of the water with her bleeding arm. She said doctors told her she still has pieces of shark teeth in her arm. Zarutskie said she just feels lucky to still be alive after being surrounded by multiple sharks.

